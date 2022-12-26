Cobb was targeted twice and caught one pass for five yards in Sunday's 26-20 victory over the Dolphins. He also returned one punt for two yards.

Cobb was credited with a Week 16 start, but he played fewer than half the snaps for a fourth week in a row and saw only two passes thrown his direction. He will have a plus matchup in Week 17 against a Vikings team that allowed wideouts to rack up at least 243 yards four times over the last five weeks, but he totaled jut six receptions, 56 yards and a score over his last four appearances, so his prospects will not be particularly promising unless fellow wideout Christian Watson -- who left Sunday's game with a hip injury -- is unable to go.