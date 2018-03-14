Packers' Randall Cobb: Remains in team's plans

Cobb is likely still a part of the Packers' plans for the 2018 season after the team released Jordy Nelson on Tuesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Seeking extra cap space to sign Jimmy Graham, the Packers unsurprisingly stuck with the 27-year-old Cobb over the 32-year-old Nelson. The veteran slot receiver hasn't sniffed the 1,000-yard mark since signing a four-year, $40 million contract in 2015, but he's maintained a catch rate in the 70-percent range while showing flashes of his top form. There's still potential for another big season if Cobb and Aaron Rodgers can actually stay healthy at the same time for an extended period.