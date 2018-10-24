Packers' Randall Cobb: Remains limited at practice
Cobb (hamstring) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
It's been exactly one month since Cobb last logged any game action, the result of a lingering hamstring injury. Until he progresses to a full session, his availability will be difficult to peg down as he often was listed as limited in injury reports before the Packers' Week 7 bye. If he's absent again for Sunday's road game against the Rams, Cobb likely would yield snaps to the trio of rookie wideouts Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Equanimeous St. Brown (knee) and j'Mon Moore.
