Packers' Randall Cobb: Remains limited in practice

Cobb (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Cobb was a limited participant all of last week before missing his third straight contest in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Vikings, so he may need to advance to full participation Friday to gain clearance for the Packers' Week 13 matchup with the Cardinals. If Cobb is active for the contest and reclaims his usual role out of the slot, it could result in a reduction of snaps for rookies Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown (elbow).

