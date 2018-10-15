Packers' Randall Cobb: Reportedly inactive Monday
Cobb (hamstring) will be inactive Monday night against the 49ers, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Cobb won't officially be deemed inactive until the Packers release their list of scratches for Monday's contest, but it was reported earlier Monday that Cobb was not expected to play, and this report brings that closer to fruition. Fellow receiver Geronimo Allison (hamstring) will also be inactive Monday, which puts Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown in line to start alongside top wideout Davante Adams.
More News
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Expected to sit out Monday•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Game-time decision Monday•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Practices on limited basis•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Working with rehab group Friday•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Limited Thursday•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Won't practice Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Week 7 waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Cut your Raiders?
Week 6 brought us a blowout in London that has Heath Cummings wondering if we really need to...
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6