Packers' Randall Cobb: Reportedly inactive Monday

Cobb (hamstring) will be inactive Monday night against the 49ers, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Cobb won't officially be deemed inactive until the Packers release their list of scratches for Monday's contest, but it was reported earlier Monday that Cobb was not expected to play, and this report brings that closer to fruition. Fellow receiver Geronimo Allison (hamstring) will also be inactive Monday, which puts Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown in line to start alongside top wideout Davante Adams.

More News
Our Latest Stories