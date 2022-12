Cobb caught three of four targets for 32 yards in Monday's 24-12 win over the Rams.

Cobb maintained his slot role despite the return of Romeo Dobbs (ankle), garnering four targets for the third consecutive game. Allen Lazard (one catch for seven yards) was the player who took the big hit in usage following the rookie wideout's return. Cobb still doesn't provide enough upside to warrant consideration in standard formats ahead of Sunday's tilt against Miami.