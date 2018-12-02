Packers' Randall Cobb: Returning to action Sunday

Cobb (hamstring) is listed as active Sunday against the Cardinals, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

Cobb is upholding his comments from early in the week, when he told Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com that he's "excited to get back out there." After tending to a lingering hamstring injury for more than two months, Cobb will be making just his third appearance since Week 3. In his return, he'll face an Arizona defense that has allowed 155.8 receiving yards per game and 11 touchdowns to wideouts in 11 contests this season.