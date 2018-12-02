Packers' Randall Cobb: Returning to action Sunday
Cobb (hamstring) is listed as active Sunday against the Cardinals, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
Cobb is upholding his comments from early in the week, when he told Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com that he's "excited to get back out there." After tending to a lingering hamstring injury for more than two months, Cobb will be making just his third appearance since Week 3. In his return, he'll face an Arizona defense that has allowed 155.8 receiving yards per game and 11 touchdowns to wideouts in 11 contests this season.
More News
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: In line to suit up Sunday•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Listed as questionable again•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Expects to play Week 13•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Remains limited in practice•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Limited practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Busy at Wednesday's practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...
-
Week 13 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news as you get set for a pivotal Week 13 before the Fantasy...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...