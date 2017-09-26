Packers' Randall Cobb: Returns to practice Tuesday
Cobb (chest) participated in Tuesday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
The Packers estimated that Cobb would have been a limited participant Monday had they actually practiced, so his return Tuesday isn't much of a surprise. The short week, however, still likely leaves Cobb's status for Thursday as questionable, and his level of participation Wednesday should help clear the air.
