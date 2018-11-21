Packers' Randall Cobb: Returns to practice
Cobb (hamstring) appeared to be a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
The Packers' first practice report of Week 12 will formally clarify how extensively Cobb was involved in the session, but it's nonetheless a step in the right direction for the wideout, who has missed five of the team's last seven games with the lingering hamstring issue. If he gains clearance to play Week 12 in Minnesota, Cobb will likely be featured regularly as the Packers' slot man in three-receiver sets.
More News
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Won't play Thursday•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Status unknown for Thursday•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Listed as non-participant Monday•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Not playing Sunday•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Appears truly questionable•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Downgraded to limited participant•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
It took them a little while to get going, but Josh Gordon and Doug Baldwin should keep rolling...
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Eight things to know for Week 12
Heath Cummings is worried about targets in New England and expecting a bounce back for the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You may not feel great about starting Dalvin Cook or Josh Adams, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks...