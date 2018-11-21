Packers' Randall Cobb: Returns to practice

Cobb (hamstring) appeared to be a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

The Packers' first practice report of Week 12 will formally clarify how extensively Cobb was involved in the session, but it's nonetheless a step in the right direction for the wideout, who has missed five of the team's last seven games with the lingering hamstring issue. If he gains clearance to play Week 12 in Minnesota, Cobb will likely be featured regularly as the Packers' slot man in three-receiver sets.

