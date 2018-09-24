Packers' Randall Cobb: Rough day at the office

Despite being targeted 11 times, Cobb caught just four passes for 23 yards and lost a fumble in Sunday's loss to the Redskins.

Cobb had a rough day at the office, finishing with his lowest yardage total of the season while dropping a couple passes and having the ball ripped away from him late in the fourth quarter. He has totaled just 53 yards through the air since putting up 142 yards in Week 1, but he did see 17 looks from quarterback Aaron Rodgers over that span, so he has not been erased from the game plan by any means, even with fellow wideout Geronimo Allison emerging. As long as Rodgers keeps looking his way frequently, Cobb will have a chance to bounce back in the weeks ahead.