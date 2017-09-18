Packers' Randall Cobb: Scheduled for MRI on shoulder
Cobb (shoulder) will have an MRI on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Cobb was optimistic after Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Falcons, but the need for an MRI suggests there's at least some chance he misses time. He said he first hurt his shoulder in the first quarter of Sunday's game, and then came out after aggravating the issue in the fourth quarter. He still managed to catch six of nine targets for 60 yards and added another 10 yards on one carry, with most of that production coming after the opening quarter. Jordy Nelson (quad) left Sunday's game on the opening drive and never returned, leaving a regular spot for Geronimo Allison in three-wide sets.
