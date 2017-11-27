Packers' Randall Cobb: Scores for first time since Week 3
Cobb caught four passes for 58 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss to the Steelers.
Cobb got loose for a 39-yard touchdown on what appeared to be a busted coverage in the first quarter of Sunday's contest, which paved the way for his most productive outing of the season in standard-scoring leagues. Sunday's output, which included his first score since Week 3, is going to make him an appealing option to include in Week 13 lineups against a Buccaneers defense that has been routinely shredded by opposing receivers, particularly with the Packers' passing game showing signs of life. However, keep in mind he averaged just 37.4 yards and did not find paydirt once in the other five games Hundley appeared in this year.
