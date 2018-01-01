Packers' Randall Cobb: Scores in loss

Cobb nabbed four of six targets for 45 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 35-11 loss to Detroit. He added a four-yard run during the contest.

On fourth and five early in the fourth quarter, Cobb crossed over the middle, snagged a Brett Hundley pass, and cut up field for a 17-yard score -- Green Bay's first in two weeks. 2017 was another ho-hum year for Cobb, but he ended the season strong with two touchdowns in his last three games. It'll be interesting to see what Green Bay does with Cobb following its big contract with Davante Adams. Cobb carries a $12.75-million cap hit in 2018 and a $3.25 million dead-cap figure if he's cut following back-to-back seasons of less than 700 yards receiving.