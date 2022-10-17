Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that Cobb (ankle) is going to be out a while but added the veteran wideout avoided a serious injury, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The extent of the situation remains unclear, but Silverstein suggests that Cobb will likely join fellow wideout Sammy Watkins on IR. Rookie second-round pick Christian Watson (hamstring) also continues to deal with injury, leaving Allen Lazard, Romeo Doubs, Juwann Winfree and Amari Rodgers as Aaron Rodgers' top wideouts.