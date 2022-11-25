Cobb (illness) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game at Philadelphia.

For the third day in a row, Cobb's practice reps were capped while he continued to battle the ailment, but he must have shown enough progress as the week went along for the Packers to sign off on him playing Sunday. The fact that Cobb appeared on the Packers' Week 12 injury report with only the illness attached to his name is at least a sign that he avoided any setbacks with his right ankle in his return to action in the team's Week 11 loss to the Titans. The Packers didn't bother easing Cobb back in with a light role against Tennessee, as he played a healthy 56 percent of the snaps of offense and finished with six receptions for 73 yards on six targets in his return from a four-game absence.