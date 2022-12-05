Cobb was targeted four times but did not catch a pass in Sunday's 28-19 victory over the Bears. He also returned one punt for 15 yards in the game.

Cobb finished fourth among Packers skill players in targets and third among Packers wideouts in snaps, but he was held without a reception for the first time in nine appearances this season. Cobb has had a few fantasy-friendly games this season, but it will be tough for him to have another, as not only will he be behind Christian Watson and Allen Lazard when the Packers return from their Week 14 bye, but likely Romeo Doubs (ankle) as well.