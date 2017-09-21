Packers' Randall Cobb: Sits out again Thursday

Cobb (chest) didn't take part in practice Thursday, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Until Wednesday, Cobb was believed to be dealing with a shoulder ailment, but the reason cited for DNPs this week has been a chest injury. Ideally, he'll return to drills in some capacity Friday, which would open the door to active status Sunday against the Bengals. In the end, his listing, whether it's questionable or otherwise, will forecast his odds of playing. In the event of an absence, Jordy Nelson and Davante Adams would serve as the top two wideouts, with Geronimo Allison, Trevor Davis and Jeff Janis rounding out the corps.