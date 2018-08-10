Packers' Randall Cobb: Sits out preseason opener

Cobb (ankle) did not play in Thursday's preseason opener.

Cobb has dealt with a nagging ankle injury of late, so it probably was not too hard a decision to hold him out of Thursday's contest. Cobb is still expected to be ready for Week 1, and will be in the starting lineup as long as he is available.

More News
Our Latest Stories