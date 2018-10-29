Packers' Randall Cobb: Snags four passes in return
Cobb caught four passes for 40 yards in Sunday's loss to the Rams.
Cobb suited up Sunday for the first time since Week 3, and he was eased back into action, as he was on the field for just 46 percent of the snaps. He played at least 86 percent of the snaps that occurred in the first three games of the season he suited up for, but in his absence, Marquez Valdes-Scantling emerged as a viable option, and he played ahead of Cobb on Sunday, totaling 31 snaps to Cobb's 24. Valdes-Scantling has not officially passed Cobb on the depth chart, but at the least, Cobb's playing time looks like it will take a hit, as there are now three receivers sharing the snaps behind top wideout Davante Adams, rather than just Cobb and Geronimo Allison splitting the duties as they did previously.
