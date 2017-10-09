Packers' Randall Cobb: Snags four passes in Week 5

Cobb caught four passes for 29 yards in Sunday's victory over the Cowboys.

Since totaling 85 yards in Week 1 Cobb's yardage has ticked down each successive contest. His 218 receiving yards rank a respectable 54th in the league with one game to go in Week 5 and are just 12 fewer than what teammate Jordy Nelson has piled up, but while Nelson has six touchdowns on the year Cobb has found paydirt just once. Cobb has a steady role in one of the league's top passing attacks, but his fantasy value will continue to be capped while fellow wideouts Nelson and Davante Adams -- who has four scores himself -- see most of the scoring opportunities through the air.