Packers' Randall Cobb: Spotted at practice

Cobb (concussion) is participating in the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

The Packers will provide an update later Thursday indicating whether Cobb's activity level constituted full or limited participation. Either way, it would represent a positive step forward for the wideout, who sat out the Week 16 win over the Jets with the head injury and was unable to practice Wednesday. Cobb has a shot to gain clearance from the concussion protocol and suit up in Sunday's season finale against the Lions.