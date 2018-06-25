Packers' Randall Cobb: Spotted in walking boot
Cobb has a walking boot on his right foot and may be eased into training camp, but there's no concern about his Week 1 availability, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Cobb, who apparently suffered an ankle/foot injury, declined to say if he underwent surgery. Some missed time in training camp wouldn't be a big deal for the eighth-year pro, but it'll be worth watching closely if he doesn't make it back for the preseason. With Jordy Nelson swapped out for TE Jimmy Graham this offseason, Cobb is left as the clear No. 2 wide receiver, giving him a chance to venture back into triple-digit targets for the first time since 2015. His two lowest marks for yards per reception came in 2016 (10.2) and 2017 (9.9), but he partially made up for it by catching more than 70 percent of his targets both years. As such, Cobb is most valuable in PPR formats, though any pass catcher playing with Aaron Rodgers also comes with touchdown upside. An absence at the start of training camp would free up additional first-team reps for the long list of players battling for the No. 3 wideout role, even if none of the bunch profiles as a direct replacement for Cobb in the slot.
More News
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Remains in team's plans•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Could stay despite contract•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Scores in loss•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Notches 22 receiving yards versus Vikings•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Could see more work with Adams out•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Team-high receiving yardage total•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Cousins, McKinnon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Breakouts 2.0
Jamey Eisenberg expects this to be a big year for rookie running backs, including Rashaad Penny,...
-
Bucs' values without Winston
How does the Jameis Winston suspension affect the Fantasy value of the Tampa Bay Buccaneer...
-
Instant reaction: Winston suspension
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Fantasy value for Jameis Winston and the Buccaneers following...
-
Fantasy football busts: Avoid Fitzgerald
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Brandin Cooks and Latavius...
-
Fantasy rookie breakouts: Penny, Guice
Dave Richard called Deshaun Watson's hot start in 2017