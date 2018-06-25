Packers' Randall Cobb: Spotted in walking boot

Cobb has a walking boot on his right foot and may be eased into training camp, but there's no concern about his Week 1 availability, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Cobb, who apparently suffered an ankle/foot injury, declined to say if he underwent surgery. Some missed time in training camp wouldn't be a big deal for the eighth-year pro, but it'll be worth watching closely if he doesn't make it back for the preseason. With Jordy Nelson swapped out for TE Jimmy Graham this offseason, Cobb is left as the clear No. 2 wide receiver, giving him a chance to venture back into triple-digit targets for the first time since 2015. His two lowest marks for yards per reception came in 2016 (10.2) and 2017 (9.9), but he partially made up for it by catching more than 70 percent of his targets both years. As such, Cobb is most valuable in PPR formats, though any pass catcher playing with Aaron Rodgers also comes with touchdown upside. An absence at the start of training camp would free up additional first-team reps for the long list of players battling for the No. 3 wideout role, even if none of the bunch profiles as a direct replacement for Cobb in the slot.