Packers' Randall Cobb: Status remains in question
Cobb (hamstring) wasn't held out as a precaution during Sunday's 22-0 win against the Bills, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. "I wouldn't have been able to play this week," Cobb said Monday. "As much as I would've wanted to, I couldn't be out there running at full speed. So it's no reason to take that risk."
Cobb made a sudden appearance on the injury report last Thursday as a limited participant, was listed as a non-participant Friday and eventually ruled out when the Packers released their inactive list Sunday morning. His hamstring was to blame, but the severity of the injury was unclear until Cobb spoke with the media Monday. Coach Mike McCarthy also touched on Cobb's healthy, saying the Packers will "see where he is on Wednesday, see how he moves around." Consequently, fantasy owners should take a wait-and-see approach with Cobb. Another absence from Cobb would thrust Marquez Valdes-Scantling into the starting lineup for a second straight game.
