Packers' Randall Cobb: Still non-participant at practice

Cobb (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Cobb has yet to step foot on the practice field since picking up a concussion Week 15 at Chicago. Without a return to drills Thursday or Friday, he'll be in danger of closing out his eighth pro season with back-to-back absences. It should be noted Davante Adams (undisclosed) and Equanimeous St. Brown (head) also were included in the rehab group Wednesday, so Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Jake Kumerow are in line for elevated workloads, at least in practice this week.

