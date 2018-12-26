Packers' Randall Cobb: Still non-participant at practice
Cobb (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
Cobb has yet to step foot on the practice field since picking up a concussion Week 15 at Chicago. Without a return to drills Thursday or Friday, he'll be in danger of closing out his eighth pro season with back-to-back absences. It should be noted Davante Adams (undisclosed) and Equanimeous St. Brown (head) also were included in the rehab group Wednesday, so Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Jake Kumerow are in line for elevated workloads, at least in practice this week.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Playing into Week 17? The starts who got you there may not be able to carry you any further....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his waiver wire options for Week 17, including Nick Foles, C.J. Anderson...
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...