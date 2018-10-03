Packers' Randall Cobb: Still not practicing
Cobb (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
Contained to the rehab group, Cobb hasn't practiced for nearly a week as he tends to a hamstring injury. On Monday, he told Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he "wouldn't have been able to play" Sunday against the Bills because he "couldn't be out there running at full speed." Until Cobb feels well enough to partake in individual drills, rehabilitation likely will be his focus. His absence Week 4 allowed rookie Marquez Valdes-Scantling to start alongside Davante Adams (calf - LP) and Geronimo Allison (concussion - DNP), both of whom made appearances on the injury report Wednesday.
