Cobb (illness) is active for Sunday's contest in Tampa Bay, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.
Cobb was absent from practice during Week 3 prep with an illness, but he's well enough as of game day to be available to the Packers offense. He's in line for a significant snap count alongside Allen Lazard and rookie fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs because Sammy Watkins (hamstring) landed on IR on Saturday and Christian Watson (hamstring) is inactive Sunday. Cobb has gathered in five of six targets for 51 yards through two games.
