Packers' Randall Cobb: Suiting up Sunday
Cobb (hamstring) is listed as active Sunday at New England, the Packers' official site reports.
After following a limited/limited/full practice regimen during the week, Cobb was more or less in line to suit up in spite of a questionable tag. With fellow wideout Geronimo Allison (hamstring/groin) out of commission, Cobb should find offensive snaps easier to come by than last Sunday in LA. Working with Davante Adams, Cobb and Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be the other preferred options in three-wide sets. Beyond that trio, rookie reserves Equanimeous St. Brown and J'Mon Moore shouldn't challenge for many reps, barring injuries.
