Cobb left Sunday's game against the Jets due to an ankle injury.
On the same play on which an Aaron Jones run was blown up early in the third quarter, Cobb needed assistance to get off the field. After going in the medical tent, he then was carted to the locker room. Officially questionable to return, Cobb will end Week 6 with one reception (on one target) for eight yards if he remains sidelined.
