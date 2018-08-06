Packers' Randall Cobb: Takes part in practice
Cobb (ankle) returned to practice Monday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
After the Packers' Family Night scrimmage Saturday, Cobb told Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com that he didn't suit up because the team is "just managing soreness right now" and "it's not a big concern." Cobb is alluding to the ankle that needed surgery to remove cartilage and required a walking boot in the immediate aftermath. On Monday, he took reps on the JUGS machine, left the field for a brief spell and later caught passes from Aaron Rodgers, per Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Expect Cobb to continue ramping up his workload with an eye on full health for the regular season.
