Packers' Randall Cobb: Tallies 60 yards
Cobb caught three of four targets for 52 yards and added eight yards on four carries during Sunday's 23-16 win over Chicago.
Cobb was pushed into some rushing duty after injuries to both Aaron Jones and Ty Montgomery. Depending on the duo's health moving forward, more Cobb in the backfield might be a useful way to get the shifty play-maker a few more touches in space. Cobb has never really gotten going this season, but has struggled especially with Brett Hundley under center. Cobb was averaging 5.75 catches and 54.5 yards per game in the four full games he had with Aaron Rodgers (collarbone) at quarterback. He has averaged just 3.25 catches and 38.25 yards per game since.
