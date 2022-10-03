Cobb was targeted four times and caught three passes for 42 yards in Sunday's 27-24 overtime victory over the Patriots.

Cobb finished a distant third among Packers receivers with 25 snaps, but he made a couple plays in key spots and recorded a reception of at least 20 yards for the third straight week. Barring an injury to Allen Lazard or Romeo Doubs, Cobb's role is unlikely to change much, but given his connection with quarterback Aaron Rodgers he's going to continue spending a fair amount of time on the field.