Packers' Randall Cobb: Team-high receiving yardage total

Cobb brought in seven of 14 targets for 84 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Panthers.

Cobb was one of several Packers pass catchers to benefit from Aaron Rodgers' return to action from a broken collarbone, as he posted his best yardage total since the season opener against the Seahawks. The seven-year veteran saw a season-high target total as well, while his touchdown was his second in the last four games. With Rodgers back in the fold and apparently firing on all cylinders, Cobb could play a pivotal role in the passing attack once again when the Packers face off with the Vikings in Week 16.