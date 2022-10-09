Cobb recorded seven receptions on 13 targets for 99 yards in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Giants.

Cobb led the team in targets, receptions and yards by a sizeable margin. His performance was highlighted by a few big gains of 35 and 20 yards, but he was also regularly a checkdown option for Aaron Rodgers. Cobb entered the game having failed to record more than three receptions in a game, so this performance appears to be an outlier.