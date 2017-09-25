Packers' Randall Cobb: Was not close to playing Sunday
Cobb (chest) said following Sunday's victory over the Bengals that he was "not really" close to playing in the contest, the Wisconsin State Journal reports.
Cobb did not provide specifics of the injury that kept him out Sunday, so it's difficult to gauge his status moving forward. However, he did not practice last week and seemingly did not have a real chance to play Sunday, so it could be tough for him to get back on the field in Week 4 with just a few days to prepare prior to the Packers' matchup with the Bears on Thursday night.
More News
-
Believe it or not: Drop Cam?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...