Packers' Randall Cobb: Was not close to playing Sunday

Cobb (chest) said following Sunday's victory over the Bengals that he was "not really" close to playing in the contest, the Wisconsin State Journal reports.

Cobb did not provide specifics of the injury that kept him out Sunday, so it's difficult to gauge his status moving forward. However, he did not practice last week and seemingly did not have a real chance to play Sunday, so it could be tough for him to get back on the field in Week 4 with just a few days to prepare prior to the Packers' matchup with the Bears on Thursday night.