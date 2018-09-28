Packers' Randall Cobb: Week 4 status uncertain
When asked about Cobb's hamstring injury Friday morning, head coach Mike McCarthy said, "We'll see what today brings. It's unfortunate, but we'll see how it goes," according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.
Cobb showed up on Thursday's injury report with the hamstring injury, and McCarthy's comments indicate it could be more than just some simple soreness. What exactly that means in regards to Cobb's Week 4 availability is uncertain, but those hoping to include him in this week's lineups will want to keep tabs on his status.
