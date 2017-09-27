Play

Packers' Randall Cobb: Will return Thursday

Cobb doesn't have a designation in advance of Thursday's game against the Bears, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Cobb's optimism translated to full practices both Tuesday and Wednesday, paving the way for his first appearance since Week 2 in Atlanta. In 11 career games versus the Bears, he's tallied seven touchdowns while averaging 56 receiving yards per outing.

