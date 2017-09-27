Packers' Randall Cobb: Will return Thursday
Cobb doesn't have a designation in advance of Thursday's game against the Bears, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Cobb's optimism translated to full practices both Tuesday and Wednesday, paving the way for his first appearance since Week 2 in Atlanta. In 11 career games versus the Bears, he's tallied seven touchdowns while averaging 56 receiving yards per outing.
More News
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Expects to play Thursday•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Full participant in Tuesday session•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Returns to practice Tuesday•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Listed as limited Monday•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Was not close to playing Sunday•
-
Packers' Randall Cobb: Inactive Sunday•
-
Burning Questions: Dump Pryor?
Chris Towers answers reader questions in the first mailbag of the season.
-
Podcast: Buy Low, Sell High
Need to make a trade? We’ve got some great buy low and sell high candidates on today’s episode...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Kelley still No. 1
There might be more exciting options, but Rob Kelley and Chris Johnson received votes of confidence...
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...
-
Rankings: Hunt reaches top spot
Our trio of experts have their rankings ready for Week 4. You don't need to set your lineup...