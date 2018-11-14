Packers' Randall Cobb: Won't play Thursday
Cobb (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game at Seattle.
Cobb was one of four Packers who didn't travel with the team Tuesday, likely to receive a bit more treatment with the hope some of them would be cleared to go to Seattle. None of the four will make the trip, though. In Cobb's place, Equanimeous St. Brown will work in three-wide sets with Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
