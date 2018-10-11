Packers' Randall Cobb: Won't practice Thursday

Cobb (hamstring) will be limited to working out with the Packers' rehab group during Thursday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Cobb is thus expected to be listed as a non-participant when the Packers release their first practice report of Week 6. The wideout relayed earlier in the week that he was hopeful to return from a two-game absence to suit up Monday against the 49ers, but he'll need to take part in practice in some capacity either of the next two days to have a legitimate chance of playing. If Green Bay is without Cobb for another week, his absence would be cushioned to some degree by the likely return of fellow wideout Geronimo Allison, who cleared the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday.