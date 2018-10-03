Packers' Randall Cobb: Working on side field

Coach Mike McCarthy said that Cobb (hamstring) would work out with the Packers' other injured players on a side field at Wednesday's practice, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

That likely means that Cobb will go down as a non-participant in the Packers' first session of Week 5. Geronimo Allison benefited from an expanded role in the Packers' passing attack while Cobb was sidelined for the Week 4 win over the Bills, but Allison exited the contest after sustaining a concussion. Allison won't participate in practice Wednesday, leaving both him and Cobb at risk of missing Sunday's game against the Lions if neither is able to demonstrate meaningful progress in the next few days. Rookies Marquez Valdes-Scantling, J'Mon Moore and Equanimeous St. Brown are next in line to pick up snaps behind top wideout Davante Adams if Cobb and/or Allison aren't able to suit up for the divisional matchup.