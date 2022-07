Ramsey has been placed on the active/PUP list by the Packers for an undisclosed reason, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Ramsey was tendered by the Packers as an exclusive rights free agent in March. He made 12 appearances for Green Bay in 2020 but subsequently missed the entire 2021 campaign with a leg injury. It is unclear if his PUP status is still due to the lingering leg issue or something new.