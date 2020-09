Ramsey (groin) has been ruled out for the team's Week 1 contest against the Vikings, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Ramsey spent the 2019 season on the Packers' practice squad, but made the 53-man roster to begin 2020. His NFL debut will have to wait for at least another week, however. Ramsey is expected to serve as a rotational pass-rusher when he is able to return.