Coach Matt LaFleur said that Gary (knee) will come off the active/PUP list Monday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

LaFleur added that Gary will be limited primarily to individual drills after being activated Monday, suggesting that the pass rusher is still working his way back from a torn ACL suffered in November. Nonetheless, this is a step in the right direction for Gary and bodes well for his availability for Green Bay's regular-season opener, Sept. 10 in Chicago.