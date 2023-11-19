Gary (shoulder) is active for Sunday's matchup with the Chargers, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official website reports.
Gary popped up on the injury report Friday with a shoulder issue, but it was ultimately a minor injury and he'll play against Los Angeles. The linebacker will look to snap his four-game streak without a sack.
