Gary is active for Sunday's matchup against the Jets, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

After not being listed on Wednesday's initial injury report, Gary logged back-to-back limited sessions to end the week due to a toe issue. However, Green Bay didn't elevate any defensive players for Week 6, suggesting the Packers' star pass rusher was going to suit up despite a questionable tag. Gary has recorded five sacks through five games and will look to continue his strong start against the Jets, who've allowed 12 quarterback takedowns this season.