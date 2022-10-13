Gary was a limited participant with a toe injury during practice Thursday.
Gary appears to have picked up a toe injury during practice Wednesday after not being listed on Green Bay's injury report to open Week 6. The exact nature and severity of this injury are still unclear, so it will be worth monitoring his status during practice Friday. Gary has recorded 22 tackles and a team-high five sacks through the first five games of the season, and his potential absence would leave Kingsley Enagbare and Jonathan Garvin to step up into bigger pass-rushing roles for Sunday's game against the Jets' depleted offensive line.