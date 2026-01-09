Gary recorded 45 tackles (25 solo), 7.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one recovered fumble across 16 regular-season games in 2025.

The Packers underwent some changes along their defensive line and pass rushers entering 2025, but Gary remained a consistent force. He tallied at least 7.5 sacks for the third consecutive season, and also recorded 20 quarterback hits -- the third-highest mark of his career. Gary should remain a key part of Green Bay's defensive line for their playoff run and into 2026, as he remains under contract for two more years.