Gary (neck) returned to practice Monday, Tom Silverstein and Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel report.

The Packers endured a scare during last Thursday's preseason loss when Gary was carted off the field with an undisclosed injury. According to Silverstein and Owczarski, Gary's helmet snapped back when he hit the leg of a Raiders ballcarrier, but ensuing tests have allowed him to resume drills in an unknown capacity. Look for the 2019 first-round pick to be a part of the Packers' pass-rush rotation as a rookie.

