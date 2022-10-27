Gary (concussion) was a limited participant in practice Thursday.
Gary sustained a concussion during Sunday's loss to the Commanders and was sidelined during practice Wednesday. However, the outside linebacker appears to be progressing in a positive direction, as he was able to work through padded drills Thursday, according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Gary has recorded 28 tackles and six sacks this season, and he'll still have to clear protocols in order to suit up this Sunday night against Buffalo.