Gary (shoulder) was a full participant in Saturday's practice and carries no injury designation ahead of Monday's game against the Giants, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Gary has dealt with a shoulder issue since Week 11 but has not missed a game since then. He logged back-to-back limited practice sessions to start the week, but finished with a full practice Saturday and is good to go for Monday's game. Gary is half a sack away from surpassing his career-high 9.5 sacks set in 2021.