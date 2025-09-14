Gary logged three tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, during the Packers' 27-18 win over the Commanders on Thursday.

Gary collected one of the Packers' four sacks late in the third quarter, when he took down Jayden Daniels for a 10-yard loss. Gary is already up to 2.5 sacks through the first two games of the 2025 season and is well on his way to surpassing his total during the 2024 campaign (7.5 sacks across 17 regular-season games).